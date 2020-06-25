JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: After 3 months, AIIMS to resume OPD services from today

Monsoon set to hit Delhi today. PM Modi will inaugurate employment scheme for 12.5 mn UP residents. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Indian monsoon

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

AIIMS
AIIMS. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a programme designed to provide employment to 12.5 million people in Uttar Pradesh. After the virtual inauguration, the prime minister would also talk to beneficiaries from the six districts of the state, including Gorakhpur. Women beneficiaries are also likely to share their experiences with him. This will be the country's largest employment generating programme.

Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Pakistan, like other countries. had closed down its borders with neighbouring states to curb the spread and transmission of the virus. In that process, at least 748 Indian nationals got stranded in Pakistan. They will now be returning home from today.

Meanwhile, almost three months after it closed down its OPD services, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to resume the operation from today for follow-up patients, albeit not more than 15 a day for each department initially.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh