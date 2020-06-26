JUST IN
Latest news: US Senate passes new sanctions to punish China over Hong Kong

PM Modi will launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan'. RBI to hold virtual board meeting. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

US Senate
The Senate side of the United States Capitol in Washington | Photo: Wikipedia
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will today hold its first virtual board meeting since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan', which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

According to an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh government envisaged the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan (self-reliant UP employment campaign) to dovetail central and state government's programmes, while also creating partnerships with industry and other organisations.

