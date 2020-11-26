LIVE updates: Bank ops to be hit by unions' one-day nationwide strike today

-
-
Banking operations across the country may be impacted today as some bank unions would be joining the one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. Ten central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe the nationwide general strike to protest against various policies of the central government. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are participating in the strike.
The funeral of the septuagenarian Congress veteran, Ahmed Patel, who died on Wednesday morning, will be held today at 10 am in his native village Piraman in Gujarat.
The Assam government has declared a half holiday today as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-Covid complications on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference today via video conferencing.
The twelfth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks would be observed today, with the city police organising an event to pay homage to the martyred security personnel, to be attended by only a limited number of people in view of the pandemic, an official said.
The Delhi High Court will today hear the bail plea of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).
Farmers who are protesting against three new farm laws will reach Delhi today through five highways connecting the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call.
