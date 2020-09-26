Latest news LIVE: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB today in drugs case

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case, will join the investigation today.

Famous playback singer and Padma awardee S P Balasubrahmanyam, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world and who recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, died on Friday afternoon. His funeral will be held today.

Meanwhile, Indian and Japanese navies will hold a three-day mega military exercise beginning today in the North Arabian Sea to further consolidate their operational convergence, officials said.

In another important news, Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly today.

He will also interact with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in a virtual summit today.

