Latest news live updates: 41st GST Council meet, Tata Sons' AGM today

- Top headlines: Sebi-CBDT pact facing roadblock; GST council meet today
- Indian Council of Medical Research's twitter handle 'compromised'
- Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 cr
- States can charge fees for granting registration numbers for vehicles: SC
- Duty of every Indian to buy local products and be vocal about them: Raj guv
- UAE central to India's extended neighbourhood, says S Jaishankar
- ICMR says Twitter handle compromised after 'liking' tweets critical of govt
- DCPCR seeks action against policeman beating youth with baton in video
- Court sends JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 4-days police custody in UAPA case
- Delhi court asks lawyer to avoid use of banned Chinese app in legal work
41st GST Council meet, Tata Sons' AGM today
The 41st meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held via video conferencing.
The GST Council meeting today is likely to be a stormy affair as opposition-ruled states unite to pressure the Centre to give them the promised compensation for loss of revenue arising from the implementation of GST.
The 41st meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, to be held via video conferencing, has just one agenda for discussion -- making up for shortfall in states' revenues
Meanwhile, the shareholders of Tata Sons — the unlisted holding company of Tata Group — will get a glimpse of the group’s digital strategy today during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).
The e-AGM comes at a time when the group is facing significant challenges in each of its businesses.
