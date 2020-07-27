JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: SC to hear Rajasthan Speaker's plea against HC order

The Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhavans in the country except in Rajasthan as part of 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' agitation call. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Latest news today live updates: The Supreme Court will today hear an appeal filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi against the Rajasthan High Court's earlier order deferring anti-defection proceedings against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress legislators till July 24.The Rajasthan HC had on July 24 directed the "status quo" in this case.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhavans in the country, except in Rajasthan, as part of its ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ agitation call. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch "high throughput" Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata. These centres are expected to ramp up testing capacity in the three cities.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

