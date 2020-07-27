- Top headlines: Mistry family in talks for funds, Google ups lending biz
- Punjab govt to provide plasma to private hospitals at Rs 20,000 per unit
- Wars fought on borders and within country too, says PM Narendra Modi
- Victory in Kargil: A saga of strong political, military, diplomatic actions
- Bhopal gas tragedy: Organisations seek Madhya Pradesh govt help for victims
- Your suggestions on draft EIA unfounded: Javadekar tells Jairam Ramesh
- Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Advani, Bhagwat invited; DD to telecast live
- From NHAI negligence to 'PE' clarified again, here're the key court orders
- Health budget: Delhi, Mumbai spent more on tertiary than primary healthcare
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: A 'minister in hurry' with deep roots in the RSS
Latest news LIVE: SC to hear Rajasthan Speaker's plea against HC order
The Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhavans in the country except in Rajasthan as part of 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' agitation call. Stay tuned for latest news live updates
Today News | top news of the day | Rajasthan government
Supreme Court
Latest news today live updates: The Supreme Court will today hear an appeal filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi against the Rajasthan High Court's earlier order deferring anti-defection proceedings against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress legislators till July 24.The Rajasthan HC had on July 24 directed the "status quo" in this case.
Meanwhile, the Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhavans in the country, except in Rajasthan, as part of its ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ agitation call.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch "high throughput" Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata. These centres are expected to ramp up testing capacity in the three cities.
