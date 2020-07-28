JUST IN
Rajasthan crisis live: Cong seeks Prez intervention for Assembly session

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a CLP meeting that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday.

Latest news today live updates: The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Monday sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention in holding a session of the state Assembly. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said at a CLP meeting that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state. Earlier, too, he had written a letter to the prime minister on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will meet virtually for the first time today in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Members of the Cabinet will join the meeting via video conferencing at 11 am.

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 07:49 IST

