LIVE updates Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections 2020: Phase 1 polling today

The first phase of the DDC election and panchayat bypolls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir today, with 1,427 candidates in the fray and 700,000 voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to officials.

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said 2,146 polling stations had been set up for the smooth conduct of election in Phase-I. "As many as 700,000 voters shall use their right to vote in Phase-I of polling tomorrow. Out of 700,000 voters, more than 372,000 are from the Kashmir division and 328,000 are from the Jammu division," Sharma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today to review development work at facilities there, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In light of the widespread devastation caused by cyclone Nivar across the southern parts of the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will do an aerial survey of the affected areas today.

A panel of OPEC+, a group of leading oil producing countries, will hold informal online talks today prior to meetings scheduled for next week.

