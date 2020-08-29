Latest news LIVE: Prez to virtually confer National Sports Awards today

-
-
In a first, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be conferred by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in the virtual mode today. The National Sports Day ceremony will be launched at 11 am.
The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country -- Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi remotely through video conferencing today.
In a tweet, Modi said: "At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting-edge research in agriculture, as well as further farmer welfare."
