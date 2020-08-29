JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 3,461,240; death toll at 62,713
Latest news LIVE: Prez to virtually confer National Sports Awards today

National Sports Day 2020: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be conferred today by the President of India virtually.

National Sports Day

New Delhi 

Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

In a first, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be conferred by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in the virtual mode today. The National Sports Day ceremony will be launched at 11 am.

The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country -- Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi remotely through video conferencing today.

In a tweet, Modi said: "At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting-edge research in agriculture, as well as further farmer welfare."

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020.

