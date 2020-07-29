Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold review meeting with banks today

Latest news today live updates: In more troubles for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him for questioning in a fertiliser scam case. According to news agency PTI, the ED has asked Agrasain Gehlot to appear before it at its office in New Delhi today.

On the defence front, Chief of Air Staff R K S Bhadauria will receive the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets in Ambala this afternoon, when the fleet arrives at this strategically important airbase. The Rafale jets, India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades, are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting with the chief executives of state-owned and private banks today amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

