- Latest news today LIVE: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag
- J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
- Top headlines: RBI's one-time recast plan, monetising fiscal deficit
- J&K govt dispels speculations, says LPG stock order issued due to monsoon
- Pak Army claimed to have shot down Indian 'spying quadcopter' along LoC
- PM-CARES Fund accepted donations from Chinese companies: Congress
- Efforts are being made to oust me after redrawing political map: Nepal PM
- The jury is still out but SC shows the tricky path to virtual justice
- UP to replicate Pulse Polio immunisation model to flatten Covid-19 curve
- Double trouble for RJD as Nitish makes gains ahead of Bihar assembly polls
A day after no price change in Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were hiked again today.
The Western Railway (WR) will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently running on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from today. A total of 202 services will now be running on WR's suburban section.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will todat file an affidavit on the plea that has challenged its 'opt out' option for CA exams, scheduled between July 29 and August 16, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, all normal activities will be allowed in Dehradun between 5 am and 8 pm every day starting today, according to the Dehradun District Magistrate. "The lockdown on Saturdays will no longer be in place but on Sundays there would be a weekly lockdown," the DM said.
