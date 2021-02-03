LIVE: 1.5 mn power sector workers on strike against privatisation plan

Intensifying stir against the Centre's privatisation policy, 1.5 million power sector employees of the country would resort to "work boycott" on February 3, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday amid the opposition's demand for a discussion on the farm laws and their withdrawal. Today, the Upper House is scheduled to discuss the motion of thanks to the President.

The India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, 2021 takes off here on Wednesday amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with buzz around "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" push.

The government is set to formally seal today the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force.

Global investment firm Brookfield's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) public issue will hit the capital market today to raise up to Rs 3,800 crore. Brookfield REIT will be the third listed trust in India if it is successfully subscribed.

