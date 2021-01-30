LIVE updates Budget session: PM Modi to chair an all-party meeting today

-
LIVE: Give us 5 more years, will make Assam bullet-free, says Amit Shah
LIVE: I-T dept detects Rs 450-crore black money after raids in Kolkata
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: Atma Nirbhar Bharat to strengthen globalisation, PM tells WEF summit
LIVE: Galwan hero Col Santosh Babu to be awarded Mahavir Chakra on R-Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting today during which the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said today.
He said the meeting will be held virtually and an invitation has been extended to floor leaders of all parties.
Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in West Bengal today, and attend several programmes as the BJP steps up its campaign in the poll-bound state.
Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday night and is scheduled to start his public programmes today with a visit to ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness) in Mayapur and later address a rally at Thakurnagar. He will also address his party's social media volunteers in Kolkata in the evening.
