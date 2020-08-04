JUST IN
Top Headlines: Proposed MoD policy, Tata vs Mistry, H-1B visa issue, & more
Latest news LIVE updates: HC hearing on Delhi school fee waiver today

Delhi HC will today hear PIL to direct Delhi government to waive off school tuition fee amid coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi high court
A view of Delhi High Court building in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Latest news today live updates: The Delhi High Court will hear today a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to Delhi government to take a step to waive off the school tuition fee amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Not satisfied with responses submitted by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on priority plans, regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has shot off additional "technical" queries to both the telcos and asked them to explain their stand. Trai is scheduled to hear their explanations today.

The Trai wants the two companies to substantiate their claims that the contentious priority offerings, which are under the regulator's lens, have neither deteriorated experience of other network users nor violated any norms.

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 06:48 IST

