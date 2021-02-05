LIVE: SC to hear plea for extra chance to UPSC civil service aspirants

-
News live updates: Jharkhand High Court will hear today the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the fodder scam.
All schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions in the national capital will reopen from today. Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The Supreme Court will hear today a plea seeking for an extra chance for civil service aspirants who had given their last attempt of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in October 2020.
Last week, the bench had asked the Centre and UPSC to explain why no extra attempt can be given to civil services aspirants when such relaxation has been extended earlier and sought to know how many times extra attempts were given to candidates previously.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area.
