LIVE: India-UK flights to resume from today amid new Covid strain fears

Latest live news updates: Flights between the United Kingdom and India will restart from today with a limit of 30 carriers operational between the countries every week. The suspension of flights was announced after the UK reported the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 in that country. Some of the passengers who had returned from the UK to India were also found infected with the new strain.

The Allahabad High Court will hear today a plea filed by former union minister challenging the criminal proceedings initiated against her in 2012 for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing his duties. It was alleged that Bharti and her supporters, during a political event at Charkhari, Mahoba, forcibly stopped a public servant from discharging his duty and violated prohibitory orders in 2012.



India's 40th scientific expedition to Antarctica will leave on a ship from Goa today with 43 members, less than half of the conventional strength of 100, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

