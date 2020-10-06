LIVE: SC to hear PIL seeking CBI probe into Hathras rape and murder case

-
The Supreme Court will today hear a PIL seeking a CBI probe or an SIT investigation under a sitting or former Supreme Court or High Court judge in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
Meanwhile, a joint delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, party leaders said.
After Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Haryana today and tomorrow to hold tractor rallies against the recently enacted agriculture laws.
Germany will hold talks with India today on how to resume passenger flight operations between the two countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo today to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on ways to further deepen bilateral ties.
