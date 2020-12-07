Latest news LIVE updates: Colleges to reopen in Tamil Nadu from today

-
LIVE news updates: Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said social, political and entertainment events would be allowed in auditoriums and announced opening of colleges for final year undergradute students from today. Undergraduate final-year classes for all colleges and universities, including arts, science, technology, engineering, agriculture, fisheries and veterinary, and hostels for them, are permitted to start from today. Classes for UG and postgraduate medical and para-medical courses shall also begin today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate via videoconferencing the construction of the Agra metro project at 11:30 am today. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event.
More than 700,000 voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir today. The polling will be held between 7 AM and 2 PM in 34 constituencies -- 17 each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally today in East Midnapore district, the bastion of disgruntled TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee had issued a stern warning against "anti- party activities" and asked TMC leaders in touch with the Opposition to quit the ruling party.
An inter-ministerial Central team will visit Puducherry today to assess the damage caused by cyclone and rains.
