US Capitol LIVE updates: Twitter locks Trump's account over violations
US Capitol siege LIVE updates: Hours after a rally by Donald Trump at Washington DC, his supporters stormed Capitol Hill. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
top news of the day | Today News | US Capitol
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.
Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.
Trump, who earlier encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urged them to abide by the law and go back home after the violent clash.
"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home," Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter. The micro blogging site later removed the video and some tweets in which Trump appeared to defend the actions of his supporters.
Twitter also locked President Trump's account for 12 hours for the first time and warned that he could get kicked off permanently.
President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US has "come to such a dark moment".
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
