JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 697,836; scientists say corona is airborne
Business Standard

Latest news today live: Assam floods affect 700,000, situation improving

Flood situation in Assam is reported to have improved. Over 700,000 people across 17 districts have been affected so far. Stay tuned with Business Standard for latest news of today

Topics
Today News | top news of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

assam, flood, women

Amid a political crisis in that country, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's meeting with Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Sunday ended without any conclusion.

The leaders decided to hold nother round of talks today morning.

In another development, special high-level committee meeting is scheduled to take place today to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Goa.

Flood situation in Assam, meanwhile, is reported to have improved. So far, over 700,000 people across 17 districts have been affected, according to officials.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU