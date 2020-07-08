JUST IN
Latest News LIVE updates: Trump admin begins formal withdrawal from WHO

The Donald Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the WHO. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Photo: PTI
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters. Photo: PTI

The Chinese military removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from face-off sites in Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. The Indian Army, meanwhile, was keeping a strict vigil on its rearward movement. The disengagement process, which began on Monday, is expected to be completed by today.

Meanwhile, Nepalese lawmaker Sarita Giri was sacked by Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) on Tuesday for defying its decision to unanimously endorse the constitutional amendment to revise the country's map to include three strategically key Indian territories.

In the US, the Donald Trump administration had formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the country from the World Health Organization, officials said, breaking off ties with the global health body amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

On the business front, ICICI Bank's board will meet today to discuss a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares to strengthen its financial position.

