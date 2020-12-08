Latest news LIVE update: SC to hear extension of loan moratorium case today

Latest Live news updates: The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies for relaxation on loans due to Covid-19 pandemic. The court will hear pleas seeking the waiver of interest on term loans and extension of the moratorium period in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress today.

The Supreme Court will hear today the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT's order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.

The first phase of the three phased Kerala local body polls is set to be held in five southern districts of the state today, where the fate of 24,584 candidate would be sealed. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts goes to the polls where polling will begin at 7 am. and will end at 6 pm.

After working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak, Nepal today will announce the newly-measured height of Mount Everest.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during today's 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers unions and supported by opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day, officials said.

BJP president J P Nadda would assess the party's plans and preparations today and tomorrow in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

