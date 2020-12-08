Latest news LIVE update: SC to hear extension of loan moratorium case today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: CBSE board to conduct written exams only in 2021, say officials
Farmers protest LIVE: Kerala decides to move SC against Centre's farm laws
Latest LIVE: Gauhati HC stays OIL drilling at Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
LIVE: Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Latest News LIVE: SC adjourns hearing on loan moratorium case to Dec 2
-
Latest Live news updates: The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies for relaxation on loans due to Covid-19 pandemic. The court will hear pleas seeking the waiver of interest on term loans and extension of the moratorium period in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress today.
The Supreme Court will hear today the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT's order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.
The first phase of the three phased Kerala local body polls is set to be held in five southern districts of the state today, where the fate of 24,584 candidate would be sealed. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts goes to the polls where polling will begin at 7 am. and will end at 6 pm.
After working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak, Nepal today will announce the newly-measured height of Mount Everest.
The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during today's 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers unions and supported by opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day, officials said.
BJP national president J P Nadda would assess the party's plans and preparations today and tomorrow in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas districts.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU