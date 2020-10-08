JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: Cabinet to launch Covid awareness campaign

The campaign is intended to keep Covid casualty count low and recoveries high. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Covid-19 coronavirus
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) will continue its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against the recently enacted farm laws today.

Amid growing public indifference to wear masks and to discourage mass gatherings, the Union Cabinet has decided to launch a public awareness campaign from today which will aim to remind the public that the pandemic is still raging.

"Masks, social distancing and washing hands are the three ways to remain safe in the absence of any vaccine. We have decided to launch a public campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while briefing the media on Cabinet decisions.

India will take on Asian champions Qatar at home today in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game, which was postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

