Latest news LIVE updates: Govt to launch 'Fit India Freedom Run' today

The Fit India Freedom run will be organised by the Sports Ministry.

New Delhi 

Newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in New Delhi
Kiren Rijiju

Latest news today live updates: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide Fit India Freedom run today.

The run, to be orgainsed by the sports ministry, will be held from August 15 to October 2.

As a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation and social-distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants to run at their own pace -- anywhere and at any time of their convenience between the specified dates.

On the political front, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly today, according to Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the House.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 07:15 IST
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 07:15 IST

