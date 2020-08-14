Latest news LIVE updates: Govt to launch 'Fit India Freedom Run' today

Latest news today live updates: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide Fit India Freedom run today.

The run, to be orgainsed by the sports ministry, will be held from August 15 to October 2.

As a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation and social-distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants to run at their own pace -- anywhere and at any time of their convenience between the specified dates.



On the political front, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly today, according to Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the House.

