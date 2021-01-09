- J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22
- Latest news LIVE updates: Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
- Fewer flying displays as Covid-19 pandemic curbs Aero India 2021
- Bird flu outbreak dents chicken sales, poultry farmers hit, says report
- PM Modi defends farm reforms; says investors trust India's growth story
- Eighth round of govt-farmer talks remains inconclusive; all eyes on SC now
- Above normal rainfall likely in several parts of India this month: IMD
- Delhi violence: Delhi court denies bail to three persons accused of rioting
- Tamil Nadu withdraws order permitting 100% occupancy in cinema halls
- No decision at meet as unions did not offer alternatives to repeal: Tomar
At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news updates
US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing President Donald Trump due to "risk of further incitement of violence", three days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and five people died in the violence.
The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20. At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.
Back home, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in a virtual format today. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides a platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will today hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
