Latest news LIVE updates: Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing President Donald Trump due to "risk of further incitement of violence", three days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and five people died in the violence.

The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20. At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.

Back home, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in a virtual format today. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides a  platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will today hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

