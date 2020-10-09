JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE update: RBI monetary policy decision to be announced today

The monetary policy address will be given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | RBI monetary policy

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monteray policy today.
The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will release the review today, amid expectations that the central bank will maintain status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation. The monetary policy address will be given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today.

The Jharkhand High Court will today hear RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail petition in connection with a case related to the Rs 950-crore fodder scam. The RJD supremo has been convicted in three fodder scam cases so far.

The national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories today as a mark of respect to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday, the Home Ministry has announced.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh