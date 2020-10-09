- Shahnawaz, Giriraj, Shivraj Chouhan condole Ram Vilas Paswan's demise
- Congress leader seeks probe into letter written by Hathras accused
- LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan's death casts a pall of gloom in Bihar
- Mumbai Police names Republic TV in TRP racket, Goswami threatens defamation
- Ram Vilas Paswan, the 'weather vane' of Indian politics, dies aged 74
- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani approves Surat Draft Development Plan-2035
- National flag to fly at half mast on Friday as mark of respect to Paswan
- Will release dynamic impact-based cyclone warnings this season: IMD
- Sri Lankan minister criticises India for power-sharing call with Tamils
- Telangana CM KCR, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy condole Paswan's demise
Latest news LIVE update: RBI monetary policy decision to be announced today
The monetary policy address will be given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monteray policy today.
The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will release the review today, amid expectations that the central bank will maintain status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation. The monetary policy address will be given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today.
The Jharkhand High Court will today hear RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail petition in connection with a case related to the Rs 950-crore fodder scam. The RJD supremo has been convicted in three fodder scam cases so far.
The national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories today as a mark of respect to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday, the Home Ministry has announced.
