Ladakh LIVE: Chinese troops charged towards Indian post with rods, spears

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and pole weapons called 'Guandao' in aggressively trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying on Tuesday.



As tension escalated at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the sources said around 50-60 soldiers of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approached the Indian post in the southern bank of Pangong lake area at around 6 PM but the Indian Army personnel posted there strongly confronted them, forcing their retreat. It may be recalled that the Chinese troops had mounted a savage attack on Indian soldiers with stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs during the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.



Meanwhile, the monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly will be held for only a day today due to the ongoing pandemic.

In another news, Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line are set to resume operations today after being closed for 171 days due to corona. On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services on its Yellow Line, with curtailed operations and a slew of measures for safety of passengers and employees.



On the market front, Route Mobile, an omni-channel Cloud Communication Service Provider (CPaaS) will open its initial public offering (IPO) today and close it on September 11, 2020, in the price band of Rs 345-350 per equity share.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.