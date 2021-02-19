Latest news LIVE: Farmer protests continue; PM to launch projects in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Farmers protest LIVE: Kerala decides to move SC against Centre's farm laws
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
LIVE: FASTag mandatory for all vehicles in India from Jan 1, says Gadkari
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sectors in the poll-bound Kerala today via video conferencing.
The prime minister will also address the convocation of the Visva-Bharati University.
Meanwhile, The Jharkhand High Court to hear bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the fodder scam case today.
In other news, the stage is set for an over-a-month-long session of the state legislature in Bihar, commencing today during which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's new deputy Tarkishore Prasad will present his maiden budget.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to host fellow G7 leaders for a virtual meeting today ahead of its presidency of a summit in June of the Group of Seven countries including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU