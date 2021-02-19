Latest news LIVE: Farmer protests continue; PM to launch projects in Kerala

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sectors in the poll-bound Kerala today via video conferencing.

The prime minister will also address the convocation of the Visva-Bharati University.

Meanwhile, The Jharkhand High Court to hear bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the fodder scam case today.

In other news, the stage is set for an over-a-month-long session of the state legislature in Bihar, commencing today during which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's new deputy Tarkishore Prasad will present his maiden budget.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to host fellow G7 leaders for a virtual meeting today ahead of its presidency of a summit in June of the Group of Seven countries including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

