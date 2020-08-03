Laughter therapy not allowed in norms for opening gyms and yoga centres

Working out in times of Covid-19 will come with strict protocols, such as no laughter and shouting exercises, use of visor instead of masks and a distance of six feet between equipment, with the bringing out guidelines for reopening gyms and yoga institutes outside containment zones from August 5.

The Government has advised persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years not to use gyms in closed spaces.

It has also said that spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pool shall remain closed. Lockers however, will remain in use, as long as social distancing is maintained.

ALSO READ: After Covid-19 vaccine, next big step may be a class of biotech antibodies

Details of check-in and checkout times of members and visitors must be recorded, the guidelines said.

Gyms have been asked to ensure availability of pulse oximeters to record oxygen saturation of members prior to the exercise. has also called for staggering class session times and allowing a minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving.

The entrance of these facilities would need to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions. “All members, visitors and staff may consider using Aarogya Setu application for risk identification,” the said.