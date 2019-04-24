Lawyer submits report in SC on his claims about conspiracy to frame CJI

Lawyer Utsav Bains on Wednesday submitted report in the Supreme Court regarding his claims that there was a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case. Bains submitted documentary evidence to the court in a sealed cover, claiming the the CCTV footage will reveal many things.

The apex court sought presence of a senior officer from CBI, Commissioner of Delhi Police and IB Director in Chambers by 12.30 PM.