Lawyer submits report in SC on his claims about conspiracy to frame CJI
Bains submitted documentary evidence to the court in a sealed cover
Aashish Aryan Last Updated at April 24, 2019 12:15 IST
CJI Ranjan Gogoi said independence of judiciary is under ‘very serious threat’
Lawyer Utsav Bains on Wednesday submitted report in the Supreme Court regarding his claims that there was a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case. Bains submitted documentary evidence to the court in a sealed cover, claiming the the CCTV footage will reveal many things.
The apex court sought presence of a senior officer from CBI, Commissioner of Delhi Police and IB Director in Chambers by 12.30 PM.
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 12:07 IST
