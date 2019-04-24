JUST IN
Lawyer submits report in SC on his claims about conspiracy to frame CJI

Bains submitted documentary evidence to the court in a sealed cover

Aashish Aryan 

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said independence of judiciary is under ‘very serious threat’
CJI Ranjan Gogoi said independence of judiciary is under ‘very serious threat’

Lawyer Utsav Bains on Wednesday submitted report in the Supreme Court regarding his claims that there was a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case. Bains submitted documentary evidence to the court in a sealed cover, claiming the the CCTV footage will reveal many things.

The apex court sought presence of a senior officer from CBI, Commissioner of Delhi Police and IB Director in Chambers by 12.30 PM.
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 12:07 IST

