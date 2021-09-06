Learning ability of 75% of poor rural children hit by lockdown: Survey

Around 97 per cent parents in underprivileged households of rural India and almost 90 per cent in urban India want schools to immediately re-open in physical mode as children’s reading abilities have declined massively due to the prolonged closure of schools and almost 48 per cent of the children in rural areas aren’t able to read more than a few words, a recent survey shows. In urban areas, around 42 per cent of the surveyed children from underprivileged backgrounds are unable to read more than a few words because of limited access to online mode. The survey titled - School Children’s Online and Offline Learning survey - or SCHOOL, was conducted in August 2021 in 15 states and UTs: Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal The survey focused on relatively deprived hamlets and ‘bastis’ (slums), where children generally attend government schools. The SCHOOL survey was a joint effort of nearly 100 volunteers across the country. The findings of the survey were released on Monday. About 60 per cent of the sample households resided in rural areas, and close to 60 per cent belonged to Dalit or Adivasi communities. Four states - Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh - accounted for about half of the sample of the survey. The sample children were more or less evenly distributed by gender and grade. In each of the 1,362 sample households, the surveyors interviewed one child enrolled at the primary or upper-primary level. “In rural areas, only 8 per cent of sample children are studying online regularly and 37 per cent are not studying at all while about half are unable to read more than a few words,” the survey said. The survey also found that in rural areas, only 28 per cent of children were studying regularly at the time of the survey, and 37 per cent were not studying at all. “The results of a simple reading test are particularly alarming as nearly half of all children in the sample were unable to read more than a few words,” the survey found. Since September 1, more than 15 states have resumed their offline classes for even students below class 8 in a limited way and in batches. However, there has been constant pressure from the parents to close down schools in view of the fear of a third Covid-19 wave impacting the country. "The news about children being most vulnerable in a third wave has been debunked repeatedly by Dr Guleria and others. India is among a handful of countries where primary schools have not reopened. An all-out reopening might not be advisable for now, but asking children to attend schools in batches once or twice a week would be a good start," noted economist Jean Dreze, who was one of the coordinators of the survey, said.

Limited Reach of Online Classes

The SCHOOL survey found that the reach of online education is very limited. It found that the proportion of children who were studying online “regularly” was just 24 per cent and 8 per cent in urban and rural areas, respectively.

“One reason for this is that many sample households (about half in rural areas) have no smartphone. But that is just the first hurdle: even among households with a smartphone, the proportion of children who are studying online regularly is just 31 per cent in urban areas and 15 per cent in rural areas,” the survey found.

Smartphones are often used by working adults, and may or may not be available to school children, especially the younger siblings (only 9% of all school children had their own smartphone). In addition, there are other issues of online access such as poor connectivity and lack of money for data, they survey found.

The proportion of parents who felt that their child had “adequate online access” was just 23 per cent in urban areas and 8 per cent in rural areas.

Another major hurdle, especially in rural areas, is that schools are not sending online material, or if they are, parents are not aware of it. “Some children, particularly the younger ones, lack understanding of online study in any case, or find it difficult to concentrate,” the survey found.

Key Findings Proportion(%) of sample children who….. Urban Rural Are studying online regularly 24 08 Are not studying at all nowadays 19 37 Did not meet the teacher in last 30 days 51 58 Did not have a test or exam in last 3 months 52 71 Source: School Children’s Online and Offline Learning survey or SCHOOL survey conducted in August 2021 Proportion (%) of sample parents who feel…. Urban Rural Their children had adequate online access 23 08 Their child’s reading abilities have declined during the lockdowns 76 75 Schools should re-open 90 97 Source: School Children’s Online and Offline Learning survey or SCHOOL survey conducted in August 2021