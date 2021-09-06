Learning ability of 75% of poor rural children hit by lockdown: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Domain experts rank lower than ex-finance secys as state economic advisors
A tune of the times: Online classes hit the right note amid Covid blues
How closing schools for another year may set India back a few years
As schools reopen, board classes find attendance in Ahmedabad
Textile exporters asks buyers to increase prices as raw material costs rise
-
Around 97 per cent parents in underprivileged households of rural India and almost 90 per cent in urban India want schools to immediately re-open in physical mode as children’s reading abilities have declined massively due to the prolonged closure of schools and almost 48 per cent of the children in rural areas aren’t able to read more than a few words, a recent survey shows. In urban areas, around 42 per cent of the surveyed children from underprivileged backgrounds are unable to read more than a few words because of limited access to online mode. The survey titled - School Children’s Online and Offline Learning survey - or SCHOOL, was conducted in August 2021 in 15 states and UTs: Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal The survey focused on relatively deprived hamlets and ‘bastis’ (slums), where children generally attend government schools. The SCHOOL survey was a joint effort of nearly 100 volunteers across the country. The findings of the survey were released on Monday. About 60 per cent of the sample households resided in rural areas, and close to 60 per cent belonged to Dalit or Adivasi communities. Four states - Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh - accounted for about half of the sample of the survey. The sample children were more or less evenly distributed by gender and grade. In each of the 1,362 sample households, the surveyors interviewed one child enrolled at the primary or upper-primary level. “In rural areas, only 8 per cent of sample children are studying online regularly and 37 per cent are not studying at all while about half are unable to read more than a few words,” the survey said. The survey also found that in rural areas, only 28 per cent of children were studying regularly at the time of the survey, and 37 per cent were not studying at all. “The results of a simple reading test are particularly alarming as nearly half of all children in the sample were unable to read more than a few words,” the survey found. Since September 1, more than 15 states have resumed their offline classes for even students below class 8 in a limited way and in batches. However, there has been constant pressure from the parents to close down schools in view of the fear of a third Covid-19 wave impacting the country. "The news about children being most vulnerable in a third wave has been debunked repeatedly by Dr Guleria and others. India is among a handful of countries where primary schools have not reopened.
An all-out reopening might not be advisable for now, but asking children to attend schools in batches once or twice a week would be a good start," noted economist Jean Dreze, who was one of the coordinators of the survey, said.Limited Reach of Online Classes The SCHOOL survey found that the reach of online education is very limited. It found that the proportion of children who were studying online “regularly” was just 24 per cent and 8 per cent in urban and rural areas, respectively. “One reason for this is that many sample households (about half in rural areas) have no smartphone. But that is just the first hurdle: even among households with a smartphone, the proportion of children who are studying online regularly is just 31 per cent in urban areas and 15 per cent in rural areas,” the survey found. Smartphones are often used by working adults, and may or may not be available to school children, especially the younger siblings (only 9% of all school children had their own smartphone). In addition, there are other issues of online access such as poor connectivity and lack of money for data, they survey found. The proportion of parents who felt that their child had “adequate online access” was just 23 per cent in urban areas and 8 per cent in rural areas. Another major hurdle, especially in rural areas, is that schools are not sending online material, or if they are, parents are not aware of it. “Some children, particularly the younger ones, lack understanding of online study in any case, or find it difficult to concentrate,” the survey found.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU