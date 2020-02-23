Letter to BS: Kerala's huge sanitation drive a benchmark for other states

The government has to be lauded for its ambitious sanitation initiative, which other states can follow. The state government is planning to set up 12,000 pairs of public toilets on highways. The lack of public toilets on highways cause inexplicable difficulties for people, especially women and children. Most often travellers are clueless. There are either unmaintained public toilets or people have to visit hotels and spend money on food simply because they have to use the toilet there.



The land of the government, public sector undertakings and cooperative institutions would be utilised for this purpose. The government has decided to instruct local self-government institutions to identify land in their areas alongside the state and national highways. The government has further stated that those agencies willing to cooperate with the project would be made partners. There is also an idea to start small shops and snack parlours along with these complexes, which can, in turn, give employment as well as boost the economy.



But public will have to use them and maintain them properly.

M Pradyu

Kannur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number