Letter to BS: Kerala's huge sanitation drive a benchmark for other states

The Kerala government has to be lauded for its ambitious sanitation initiative, which other states can follow. The state government is planning to set up 12,000 pairs of public toilets on highways. The lack of public toilets on highways cause inexplicable difficulties for people, especially women and children. Most often travellers are clueless. There are either unmaintained public toilets or people have to visit hotels and spend money on food simply because they have to use the toilet there.

The land of the government, public sector undertakings and cooperative institutions would be utilised for this purpose. The government has decided to instruct local self-government institutions to identify land in their areas alongside the state and national highways. The government has further stated that those agencies willing to cooperate with the project would be made partners. There is also an idea to start small shops and snack parlours along with these complexes, which can, in turn, give employment as well as boost the economy.

But public will have to use them and maintain them properly.

M Pradyu
Kannur

First Published: Sun, February 23 2020. 22:17 IST

