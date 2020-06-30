Limit expenses or won't sanction them: CBDT to HoDs in cost-cutting drive

As part of larger measures in the government, the (CBDT) has instructed its heads of departments (HODs) to limit key failing which a number of their expenditures will not be sanctioned.

The expenditures they have been told to cut down on could include legal charges, write-off losses, repair and maintenance work, rewards to informants, bonuses for staff, vehicle, stationery and advertising among others. Tax officials see the instructions as austerity measures undertaken by the direct tax body.

The financial power upto Rs 60-90 lakh (varies region-wise) per annum sanctioned to HoDs ( commissioner rank and above) for outsourcing of services.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, said “several instances have come to the notice of wherein it has been noted that official memorandum has not been followed and HODs are sanctioning expenditures on outsourcing of services beyond their delegated financial power. This is either by way of entering into a fresh contract or or by extending the existing contract. Thus, has at times, led to litigation between the contractor and the department due to the delayed payments for want of sanction of the authority resulting in levy of interest and cost by courts.

It further said that the field authorities should not award contracts for outsourcing of services or sanction work beyond the delegated financial power and also submit the proposals in time.

According to the Department of Expenditure, under 2011 memorandum, department of revenues (Both and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) have been authorised to decide the extent of financial power which they can delegate to the HODs in the matter of contingent expenses, subject to fiscal codes, procedures and limits being within budgetary allocations. All proposals beyond delegated power of HODs are to be invariably referred to ministry for consideration for approval.

Further in the matter of sanctioning work also, noticed that many a times field authorities alter/ add the scope of originally sanctioned work beyond their power without prior approval of the competent authority, letter highlighted.

Subsequently, when Zonal AOs refused to clear bills for want of sanction, proposals were sent to DIT (infra) for seeking ex-post facto approval from the competent authority. This is in case of renewal of rent agreements ( for office space) which are being sent without any detailed reason and valid justification for the delay in submitting such proposals. Such ex-post facto approval cases are viewed “very adversely” by the higher authorities, the letter said.