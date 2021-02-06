JUST IN
LIVE: Farmers to hold nationwide chakka jam, Delhi to remain unaffected

Farmers' Chakka Jam live updates: All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located

Topics
Farm Bills | farmer protests | farm crisis

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

farmer protest
A large number of farmers and their supporters gather during the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Shamli on Friday.
Farmers' Chakka Jam live updates: As farmers unions protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws gear up for the nationwide "chakka jam" (roadblock) on Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that the farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with Delhi-NCR. The roadblock is scheduled to take place for three hours, between 12 noon and to 3 pm.

However, there will be no blockage of roads in Delh-NCR since all the protest sites are already in a 'chakka jam' mode. All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located. Tikait said: "Given the agriculture-related work, the proposed roadblock in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday has been taken back and instead a memorandum will be submitted to the respective District Magistrates or subordinates."

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the government's offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one Congress MP describing the acts as "death warrants" for farmers.

