LIVE: Nearly 15 mn deaths directly or indirectly linked to Covid, says WHO

Live news updates: The global death toll was higher for men (57 per cent) than for women (43 per cent) and higher among older adults.

New Delhi 
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Live news updates: According to the WHO's estimates, the full Covid-19 death toll, or "excess mortality," was approximately 14.9 million between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021. This figure is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from earlier years, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Fri, May 06 2022. 06:21 IST