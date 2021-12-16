- Renewable energy projects bear the brunt of discoms' financial woes
- Music & film bring in about half of our business: T-Series' Bhushan Kumar
- Prompt corrective action: A clear framework to help NBFCs remain in shape
- WhatsApp steps out on front foot to push payments feature
- Cloud & Indian businesses: Foreign companies want in
- The possibilities as the first 'living robots' reproduce
- Despite EV hype, will India be the last major economy to ditch auto fuels?
- US Fed signals 3 rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight begins
Live news: Cabinet approves mega plan for chipmakers, Omicron cases rise
Latest live news: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries he suffered in last week's helicopter crash that killed General Bipin Rawat and 12 aboard.
Latest live news: The union cabinet has approved a Rs 76,000-crore ($10-billion) incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, electronics & IT minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish India as a global electronics production hub.
The plan would help develop "the complete semiconductor ecosystem--from the design of semiconductor chips to their fabrication, packing and testing in the country," said Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference.
The only survivor of last week's helicopter crash that killed defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 aboard succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the air force said.
Group Captain Varun Singh was among the 14 people travelling in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that burst into flames after ploughing into a hillside in Tamil Nadu.
Four more cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron have been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday night. With this India’s total cases of the variant has increased to 73.
