Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15 people were killed and over 40 injured in a cloudburst Friday evening. Authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Saturday morning, officials said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ganderbal district, Afroza Shah has told reporters that 15 people have died and over 40 injured in Friday's flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. She said five people were rescued alive from the debris of the flash flood.



The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event. According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31 mm of rainfall between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday.

Moscow has taken a page out of Washington's playbook to troll both the US and the UK by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital. The streets are now officially named for the two separatist regions of eastern where fighting is now the fiercest. The US and Britain have not recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, but Moscow officials said they will at least have to recognise the new addresses if they want to receive their mail.