LIVE news: Farmers to leave Delhi borders today; 32 Omicron cases in India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions has decided to suspend the over a year-long farmers' movement against three contentious farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home today from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district today.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is scheduled to hold a review meeting on Covid-19 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, India reported 8,503 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

