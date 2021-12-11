LIVE news: Farmers to leave Delhi borders today; 32 Omicron cases in India

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Security personnel stand guard as farmers hold flags during a protest against farm laws at the Singhu Border in New Delhi
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions has decided to suspend the over a year-long farmers' movement against three contentious farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home today from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district today.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is scheduled to hold a review meeting on Covid-19 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, India reported 8,503 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.


Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

First Published: Sat, December 11 2021. 06:59 IST

