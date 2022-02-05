- LIVE news: Delhi eases Covid restrictions; GATE 2022 exams to be held today
Live news updates; Around 900K students will appear for GATE 2022 exams today. PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for the latest LIVE news of the day
Live news updates: Lenders to troubled retail chain Future Retail will meet today to discuss next steps, including legal options, after the company sought 10 days’ time from the Supreme Court to work out a settlement.
While senior bank executives have been reviewing the case on a regular basis, today’s meeting assumes significance in light of the Supreme Court hearing.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 'Statue of Equality', commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT in Hyderabad today.
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE), which is scheduled to be held on February 5, in view of Covid restrictions in many parts of the country.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.
It noted that 900,000 students are to appear in the examination and around 20,000 students have signed an online petition for postponing the examination.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) yesterday held a meeting to review the Covid guidelines that were in place in the national capital and eased several restrictions keeping in mind the sharp decline in the positivity rate.
As per the new guidelines, schools for Classes 9-12 will reopen from February 7, while classes from nursery to eighth standard will resume from February 14.
