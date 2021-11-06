JUST IN
Live news: Farmers hold BJP leaders hostage, fuel tax cut to help inflation

Live news: Party leaders visiting temple in Kiloi village in Rohtak district allowed to go after apoligising to farmers.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The government has cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre.
Live news updates: BJP leaders who had gone to a temple in Haryana to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live telecast from Kedarnath Friday found themselves surrounded by farmers, who were protesting against three agricultural laws liberalising India’s agriculture market. The politicians were allowed to leave after they expressed an “apology” for visiting the temple, news reports said.

The government cutting excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre could reduce the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate by up to 0.30 percentage points. On the other hand, the measure could cost the government around Rs 60,000 crore this fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 per cent in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus, the AP reported. Currently most Covid-19 treatments require an IV or injection.

