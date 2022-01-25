LIVE news: India sees 334,000 new Covid cases; Delhi positivity rate drops
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Latest news LIVE: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the increase in Covid-19 numbers in South-East Asia is mainly driven by India, where the cases have seen a 150 per cent increase in the last one week. India, on Monday, recorded 234,650 new coronavirus cases - a significant spike from Sunday's numbers.
To take stock of the prevailing Covid situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with the health ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. It will be broadcast from 7 pm.
In another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app today. The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
