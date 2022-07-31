JUST IN

Live news latest: India logs 19,673 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,357
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'

Narendra Modi | Mann Ki Baat | Earthquake

New Delhi 
India on Sunday logged 19,673 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 44,019,811. With 45 new deaths, India's toll from the pandemic reached 526,357. And with 19,336 recoveries in the last 45 hours, India's tally of cured Covid cases reached 43,349,778. India on Saturday administered 3,136,029 doses of the Covid vaccine, taking the count of total vaccinations to 2,042,569,509.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed. He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu, Nepal at 07.58 am on Sunday, reported the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake tremors were felt in Nepal as well as in parts of Bihar. 

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. The ED team was conducting search at Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with money laundering case. 

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 09:02 IST