LIVE news: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe for Best Original Song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali on Thursday, an event that is being held on the National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand to honour his ideals, teachings and contributions.
Two days after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took stock of the situation prevailing in Uttarakhand's Joshimath town due to land subsidence, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation on Tuesday. Gauba, official sources said, stressed at the meeting that the immediate priority should be complete and safe evacuation of all the residents in the affected zone, and precedence should be given to demolition of the vulnerable structures in a safe manner.
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 07:37 IST
