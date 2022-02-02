Live news: Modi to speak on Budget 2022 as govt preps to bump up spending
Live news updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says total government spending in Fiscal Year 2022-23 will be 4.6 per cent more than the current year.
People at a showroom watch the live telecast of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans tabling of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, on TV sets in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: The Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday proposed stepping up spending to Rs 39.45 trillion in the coming fiscal year to build public infrastructure and drive economic growth, but it involves a wider fiscal deficit than targeted and record borrowing.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the annual Budget to parliament, said total government spending in the 2022/23 fiscal year beginning in April will be 4.6 per cent more than the current year.
The government taxing income from digital virtual assets did not give them legitimacy and that issue was being dealt separately in the planned cryptocurrency Bill, she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Budget “people friendly, progressive" and will give a detailed statement about it at 11am today at a programme organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
