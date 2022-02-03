Live: ITR form to have space for listing crypto gains; Rahul blasts govt
Live news updates: Revenue Secretary says Budget 2022 gives certainty on status of cryptocurrencies; Congress leader alleges rich and poor divide widening.
Budget 2022 | Budget session
Live news updates: Income tax return forms from next year will have a separate column for making disclosures on gains made from cryptocurrencies and paying taxes, said a senior civil servant on Wednesday.
The Union Budget proposed charging from April 1 charge a 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrency transactions plus cess and surcharges . Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told PTI gains from cryptocurrencies were always taxable and the Budget proposal is not a new tax but certainty over the issue.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a Parliament speech, accused the government of implementing policies that help the elite and ignore the poor. "You have thrown 23 crore people back into poverty. Two India's exist--one of those who are ultra-rich and another India of the poor. The disparity is increasing between these two India," he said.
Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters, the government's latest altercation with Big Tech.
