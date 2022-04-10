Live: Covishield, Covaxin prices cut as booster dose drive begins today
Live news updates: Those older than 18 who received a second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the dose.
A healthcare worker administers booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Noida on April 9, 2022. India will offer booster doses to all adults from Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: Covishield and Covaxin prices at private hospitals were slashed by more than half, a day before Covid-19 vaccine booster shots become available to all Indian adults..
The vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. Covishield price was reduced from Rs 600 and Covaxin from Rs 1,200 per dose. Indian has given 1.85 billion vaccine doses among its population of 1.35 billion. Of these, 82 per cent are the AstraZeneca dose made domestically and called Covishield.
Those older than 18 who received a second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the "precaution" dose, the health ministry said, using the government's term for boosters.
