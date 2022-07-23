Live news updates: Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new PM of Sri Lanka

-
Live news updates: Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. The oceanfront Galle Face camp was swarmed by hundreds of soldiers and police officials who detained some protesters and tore down the makeshift tents. A nationwide emergency, that allows military and police sweeping powers to arrest and detain people, remains in place.
The agreement to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea is "a beacon of hope" for the world, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The agreement signed Friday by Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye under UN auspices "opens a path for commercial food exports from Ukraine in the Black Sea," Guterres said in a tweet.
Many nations across the world are grappling over whether to accept or reject Huawei Networks 5G technology - a leading Chinese company amid charges of spying. Valerio Fabbri, writing in Geopolitica.info said that in some countries, Huawei faces product and 5G wireless network bans, security scrutiny and related pushback.
A federal jury on Friday found Steve Bannon, an adviser to former US President Donald Trump, guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.
