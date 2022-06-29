LIVE news updates: Flood situation in Assam worsens, 5 more die, 2.4 mn hit

Live news updates: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Tuesday with five more people losing their lives and 2.49 million people suffering in the deluge, officials said. Most parts of Silchar in Cachar district continued to remain under water -- over a week now, they said. Three people died in Cachar and one each in Morigaon and Dhubri. With these deaths, the toll in this year's flood rose to 139, they added. Three people were also missing -- two in Cachar and one in Chirang district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

After waiting in the wings in the over week-long political drama sparked off by minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, BJP leader on Tuesday night met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and requested him to ask the government in the state to prove its majority in the Assembly. Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Reacting to a surprising and growing monkeypox outbreak, US health officials on Tuesday expanded the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also said they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.