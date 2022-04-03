Live: Imran Khan faces no trust vote, India and Australia sign trade pact
Live news updates: Pakistan Prime Minister blames American conspiracy for his government's troubles.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Live news updates: Pakistan’s Parliament will on Sunday vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who two days ago accused the US of planning to oust his government by siding with his political enemies.
In an interview with a television channel on Friday, Khan said he is willing to call early elections if he survives the no-confidence vote, a suggestion put forward by the country’s “establishment,” a term normally referring to the Pakistani army. Local media reported that Khan’s opponents have garnered the support of about 200 lawmakers in the 342-seat National Assembly, 28 more than what’s required to vote him out.
India and Australia signed a wide-ranging economic pact on Saturday, cutting duties on more than 85 per cent of goods exported to the South Asian nation, as both governments secure alternative supply chains.
It is the first trade agreement that India has signed with a developed economy after more than a decade. Bilateral trade in goods and services between the countries is expected to rise from $ 27.5 billion to $ 45 billion in five years.
