Latest news LIVE: US reports 88,000 child cases of Covid in one week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 10 hours on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. Officials said the Congress MP has been asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday. He left the ED office around 11.10 pm on Monday after questioning.
About 88,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported across the US in the week ending June 9, according to a latest report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association. Over 13.5 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country, and nearly 395,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report. About 5.6 million child Covid-19 cases have been added in 2022, said the report, which was released on Monday.
Registering a drop, as many as 614 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday. The national capital reported 735 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 495 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Currently, 2561 COVID-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 1.37 per cent.
